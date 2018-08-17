Shades Within Us: Tales of Migration and Fractured Borders edited by Susan Forest and Lucas K. Law. ★★★1/2 As you can tell from the subtitle, Shades Within Us is a speculative fiction short story anthology about migration, immigration, and refugees. The collection mixes authors I’m already familiar with (Karin Lowachee, Seanan McGuire, S.L. Huang, Rich Larson) with plenty of…
August 2018 Monthly Recap
August feels like it’s been an incredibly hectic month… It’s been the last part of my internship with Apex, the move-in back to college, and the start of the new semester. But things are likely to get even busier as the semester gets rolling! Anyway, I ended up going on a brief hiatus during the…
Review of The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark
The Black God’s Drums by P. Djèlí Clark. ★★★★ What a great story! The Black God’s Drums is a steampunk novella following Creeper, a girl in the free and neutral city of New Orleans. She’s a street urchin living in a hidey-hole near the airfield, watching the airships come and go and dreaming of seeing the world. When…
Review of The Dreaming Stars by Tim Pratt
The Dreaming Stars by Tim Pratt. ★★★★ Tim Pratt’s The Wrong Stars was exactly the sort of book I was looking for — a fun space opera with some truly great aliens and queer protagonists. The Dreaming Stars is everything I could ask for from a sequel. However, if you haven’t read The Wrong Stars I suggest you go pick up a copy…
Fall 2018 SFF Releases
Are you excited about the new science fiction and fantasy books coming out this fall? I sure am! Here are some of the books I’m looking forward to.
I’ve written an essay for Apex!
I’m still leaving off on reviews for a bit (trying to get back into the swing of the new semester), but I wanted to drop by to tell you about the essay I’ve written for Apex. It’s called “Resistance and Empowerment Through Literature: Querelle des femmes (“The woman question”)” and is up on Apex’s blog…
August SFF Short Fiction: The Uncanny Dinosaur Issue
Today’s short fiction all comes from one place: the Uncanny Magazine dinosaur special issue! Most of you probably don’t know this, but growing up I was a dinosaur fanatic. I’ve still got a plastic T-Rex that lives on top of my bookcase. So when I heard Uncanny was doing a dinosaur themed issue, I was…
Review Hiatus
I’m going to be going on a short hiatus while I deal with moving back to colleges and classes starting. Regularly scheduled reviews should resume soon.
Review of The Stars Now Unclaimed by Drew Williams
The Stars Now Unclaimed by Drew Williams. ★★1/2 Do you love action sequences? If so, then this is the book for you! The mysterious Pulse swept across the universe, infecting worlds with various levels of technology-killing radiation, putting some planets pre-spaceflight or even pre-electricity. But alongside the Pulse, something else happened… children started to be born with…
Review of Bookburners: “Alexandria Leaving” by Max Gladstone
Bookburners: “Alexandria Leaving” by Max Gladstone. Season four, episode 10. The final episode of the season is upon us. Team Three heads to Alexandria, where they’ve got to protect the Library from an imminent invasion. Spoilers for previous episodes of Bookburners will follow. The Team’s all ready to defend the Library of Alexandria, but how…